The collaboration combines iProov's facial biometric technology with Biometrid's identity verification platform, targeting sectors such as government and financial services to reduce fraud risk and streamline user verification. According to the official press release, this partnership emerges as online fraud continues to grow, presenting security challenges across industries. According to a recent McKinsey report, countries with robust digital identity systems may unlock an economic boost equivalent to 3% to 13% of their GDP by 2030.

Biometrid's platform provides a full suite of identity verification services, including document validation, facial recognition, and video conferencing. The integration of iProov's Express Liveness and Dynamic Liveness tools aims to enhance security, ensuring users are authenticated as genuine, present, and authorised in real-time. This advancement is designed to defend against deepfake threats and spoofing attacks that could otherwise compromise user data and security.

Officials from Biometrid emphasised that the partnership with iProov reinforces their commitment to delivering effective fraud prevention technology to their clients. They noted that this collaboration would bring greater security and efficiency to the digital verification processes used by companies in Portugal and internationally.

In turn, representatives from iProov shared a similar sentiment, describing Biometrid as a key player in the digital identity sector and expressing enthusiasm for expanding iProov's footprint through this partnership. They added that the joint solution would help organisations to securely implement remote identity verification amid an evolving fraud landscape.

The partnership's combined technology will be available to sectors such as government and finance, supporting organisations in meeting regulatory standards like Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, while minimising friction for end users.

More information about the two companies

iProov develops biometric identity solutions focused on user experience and high-level assurance, enabling secure remote authentication for both digital and physical access. The company’s technology is designed to protect high-value transactions through a combination of scientific research, artificial intelligence, and proactive threat detection.

Biometrid focuses on digital identity verification, leveraging technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR), facial recognition, and biometric authentication to ensure security in digital interactions. The company provides services ranging from document validation to life detection, aiming to combat identity fraud through advanced AI and machine learning capabilities.