iProov is expanding to US

With this, the goal of the company’s opening its first physical US location is to be close to cybersecurity talent, as well as existing US customers. Thus, they will take advantage of the close proximity to their government customers, as well as they will be able to more easily leverage US’ resources — in the form of nearby intellectual capital, tech talent, and the vibrant cybersecurity community associated with the bwtech@UMBC Technology Park.

iProov’s tech was used by more than 2.5 million people in 2019, and it counts ING, Rabobank, the U.K. Home Office, and the US Department of Homeland Security as customers, Technical.ly reveals. The technology is used to verify identification by government customers, and authentication for customers of banks and healthcare providers and employees accessing software applications at large businesses. It is called Flashmark, as it flashes a sequence of colours onto a user’s face to authenticate them.