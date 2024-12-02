iProov, IDV Pacific partner to expand identity verification in Australia and New Zealand

IDV Pacific provides identity document validation to governments and enterprises in a range of industries, recognising over 4,600 different international ID credentials, including passports, driver’s licenses, visas, and national ID cards.

The goal of this collaboration is to see iProov expand its growing partner network and extend its services into Australia and New Zealand. The integration of iProov facial biometric tech enables IDV Pacific customers to confirm that the individual using a passport or driver’s license to verify their identity online is the same person whose photograph appears in the identity document.

A facial biometric scan confirms that the individual is a real person, rather than a photograph or mask, and that they are authenticating at this moment in time. This protects against the use of deepfakes or other sophisticated video replay attacks to spoof the system. The partnership will enable organisations to complete secure identity checks for a range of processes, including conveyancing, fraud protection, KYC/AML procedures, and compliance with labour licensing laws.