iProov, Evernym to simplify onboarding and device binding for personal identity management

According to the press release, Evernym is working with over 100 organisations in the technology, government, non-profit, finance, insurance, communications, and healthcare sectors to issue, accept, and verify portable digital identity credentials.

During the partnership, iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology is being integrated into Evernym’s enterprise-grade SSI platform and consumer mobile app, Connect.Me. Besides, Evernym’s Verity platform enables organisations and governments to issue, accept, and verify credentials with individuals that serve as digital proofs of one’s identity. This technology gives people control over their identity and personal data, while providing the freedom of being able to take and use these credentials anywhere, while allowing organisations to deliver secure experiences for their users.

Moreover, iProov’s technology will be used to provide high assurance during the online onboarding of a remote consumer and to protect the processes of binding an individual to their device and the credentials stored on it.

Furthermore, thanks to iProov Genuine Presence Assurance, a simple biometric facial scan confirms that the user is the right person – a real person. This protects against criminal impersonation, credential sharing, and spoof attacks, and allows a device to be safely attached to the user’s digital identity.