iProov biometric technology now available beyond mobile

iProov enables banks and governments to authenticate customers and citizens via mobile or online app for access to secure services. This latest service, however, enables organisations to use the same technology to offer secure, high value transactions in low security branches and other physical locations, such as kiosks or unmanned offices.

Enterprises that will benefit from both mobile and fixed terminal authentication include banks (for KYC procedures and service access), governments (for benefits and immigration enrollment) and travel providers (e.g. airlines, international train services and car hire).