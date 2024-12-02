iProov announces new integration with Ping Identity

This new collaboration integrates iProov's patented biometrics solution suite into PingOne DaVinci, an identity orchestration service with no-code capabilities. The goal is to enable users of DaVinci to verify digital identities securely and reliably using science-based facial biometrics.

According to the official press release, in the space of digital interactions, establishing trust is a paramount challenge. In this context, organisations, whether dealing with remote transactions or remote workforces, face increasing threats from impersonators and fraudsters engaged in identity fraud.

The critical task is to securely confirm the identity of remote users during digital interactions, whether on personal, work, or shared devices. To address this challenge, iProov has partnered with Ping Identity to create a DaVinci connector. This connector seamlessly integrates with iProov's Biometric Solution Suite, allowing organisations to verify an individual's identity as part of their Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions.

This integration employs science-based liveness detection, which is a critical component of biometric verification and authentication. Liveness detection ensures that the person gaining access is genuine and prevents criminals or impostors from circumventing identity verification using methods such as photographs, videos, masks, generative AI-created deepfakes, or face swaps.

iProov joins a growing network of technology partners in the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Programme. Partner solutions integrated with DaVinci streamline customer experiences by facilitating the design of digital user journeys across various applications and ecosystems through easy drag-and-drop processes.

iProov's Biometric Solution Suite is designed to securely onboard new users, authenticate existing users, assist in sign-in and account recovery, support passwordless or multi-factor authentication, and enable step-up authentication. Representatives from iProov noted that many organisations across the globe are already using iProov facial biometric technology to verify the online identity of citizens, workforces, and customers in a secure and effortless manner.

Officials from Ping Identity talked about their partnership with iProov and the way it can leverage DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure that dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.

More information about iProov

iProov offers science-based face biometric authentication solutions to governments and enterprises worldwide. Their Biometric Solutions Suite enables secure and convenient digital and physical access through remote onboarding and authentication. Trusted by organizations such as the Australian Taxation Office, California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), GovTech Singapore, ING, Rabobank, UBS, UK Home Office, UK National Health Service (NHS), and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), iProov delivers high levels of identity assurance while prioritising customer experience.

