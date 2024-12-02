This initiative aims to offer optimised security solutions for more than 345 million users worldwide.











Understanding iProov’s platform

Leveraging iProov’s platform, organisations can now utilise it as a primary or secondary authentication factor to verify workers’ identities when accessing workstations via Windows login, for physical access to buildings, on shared terminals, and in a browser environment outside the office.

iProov’s aim is to combine its liveness technology with Microsoft Entra ID’s identity management to help organisations defend against deepfakes, synthetic identities and fraudsters all in a device-independent process.

This integration means that users can continue to utilise all of Microsoft Entre ID’s capabilities with the additional services provided by iProov. This allows them to improve onboarding by eliminating manual processes and reducing administrative overheat, strengthening security, improving employee authentication experience, and increasing productivity by enabling users to access resources quickly.

Case uses include industries like manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and governmental institutions, ensuring only authorised personnel can access machinery, information, customer accounts, and confidential data.

The importance of securing workforce access

81% of data breaches involve compromised credentials, according to the 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. These are the result of vulnerable verification technologies, such as passwords and one-time passcodes, which are vulnerable to theft, sharing, social engineering, and fraud.

This is why securing workforce access with advanced technology, such as facial biometrics with liveness detection, is essential as criminals and hostile states adopt more sophisticated impersonation tactics. These include targeted phishing and the use of synthetic identities, where criminals combine real and fabricated information to create an entirely new persona.

This can lead to hiring which enables fraudsters to gain access to sensitive information and systems under the guise of being legitimate employees. Besides onboarding, weaknesses in two-factor authentication and secure processes for account recovery expose organisations to losses from workforce identity fraud.