iProov and Cybernetica to deliver digital identity solutions

The partnership will see the companies collaborate to create a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) digital identity solution for government and financial services organisations across the EMEA, LATAM, and APAC regions. Estonia has gained worldwide recognition as a digital identity pioneer since 2014. Cybernetica and iProov have individually contributed to the country's digital identity scheme, which has achieved universal adoption.











The Cybernetica and iProov collaboration enables individuals to use any smart device as a secure means of digital signing and authentication, enabling quick, secure access to digital services and transaction approval. The result offers governments and organisations the ability to obtain a high level of assurance that individuals are who they claim to be, delivering an augmented user experience, and is equipped with enhanced security.

Together iProov and Cybernetica meet a high regulatory standard and certification for security in the European Union, protecting an individuals’ digital identity from the evolving landscape of generative AI attacks, and are providing a solution that is effortless for organisations to integrate.

Cybernetica’s officials mentioned that the integration of their Splitkey technology with iProov's patented Biometric Solution Suite enhances their product by incorporating authentication and digital signing. This results in a resilient and secure digital identity solution for remote onboarding, enabling them to expand in current markets and explore opportunities in new regions.

iProov delivers an effortless user experience with the high levels of biometric security to help prevent fraud, identity theft, and other cybercrime during online onboarding, authentication, and identity verification.





In June 2023, iProov has announced a partnership with Andorra-based custom software developer Undercoverlab.

Online fraud is increasing, making traditional authentication methods like passwords and OTPs insufficient. Organisations are searching for more reliable alternatives that are trusted, user-friendly, and transparent. Facial biometric authentication is considered a secure and dependable solution for verifying digital identity in real-time. iProov's science-based approach to biometric facial authentication offers protection against various threat actor techniques, from basic presentation attacks to advanced generative AI-based deepfakes.