iProov achieves eIDAS service module certification to Qualified Trust Level

This certification enables iProov to supply onboarding and authentication services to Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) throughout the European Union (EU) without complicated integration audits being required.

eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services) is an EU regulation that governs digital identity and trust services for electronic transactions throughout the region. Instead of relying on in-person interactions, or using postal or fax services, eIDAS seeks to enhance trust in electronic transactions by providing a common foundation for secure electronic interaction between citizens, businesses, and public authorities.

This lcertification also enables organisations to implement biometric face verification as part of a trust service, such as certificate issuance or e-signatures, without needing to re-audit their services. Using iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance, for example, organizations can bind a user’s identity to a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) using biometric face verification. The QES is validated and recognised as the legal equivalent to a handwritten signature and also provides an audit trail.

iProov’s technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes.