IPQS partners with Phonexa





Through this collaboration, IPQS and Phonexa focus on providing businesses with the ability to enhance their verification and onboarding process, as well as to safeguard them against losses from fraudulent, bot-generated leads. By working together, the two companies support the fight against affiliate fraud, in which human-like bots and bogus suppliers submit fake leads to damage system integrity.











IPQS – Phonexa partnership objectives

The alliance between IPQS and Phonexa allows the development of a safe digital environment for efficient, cost-effective, and optimised lead generation, which supports clients in maximising their return on investment. IPQS intends to embed fraud insights into the Phonexa platform, enabling clients to verify leads in real-time with improved transparency, onboard new partners more securely, and prevent financial losses. By using the flexibility of Phonexa’s platform, enterprises receive the ability to create or modify rules, prevent fraud, and expand their business without impacting genuine users.



Furthermore, the collaboration aims to provide businesses with several benefits, including:

Advanced fraud detection capabilities through the use of risk scoring to identify IP addresses and devices connected to previous abuse;

Detection capabilities for bots, emulated devices, and hard-to-detect proxy IPs;

Improved lead quality for supporting business expansion and partnerships with lead providers;

Simplified workflows and minimised manual interventions;

Increased trust by addressing evolving fraud tactics, and eliminating fraudulent suppliers.

According to IPQS’ officials, the company’s fraud technology enables it to visualise modifications in behaviour in real-time, allowing clients to make instant decisions when reviewing leads. Representatives from Phonexa underlined that the collaboration with IPQS represents a significant step in the security of its industry against affiliate fraud, which is an evolving issue in this space. The company provides its clients with the flexibility to set up customised rule collections for real-time fraud prevention. Through this, users receive improved visibility into traffic quality and how the customer journey is impacted, without being required to log out of the platform.





More information about IPQS

As a globally leveraged platform for fraud prevention, IPQS uses accurate and timely cyber threat intelligence, IP and device fingerprinting, email and phone validation, and data from proprietary sources. Currently, over 3,500 companies rely on IPQS for risk mitigation, improved deliverability, and reduced abuse. Some of the company’s solutions include ecommerce fraud, address verification, user validation, bot protection, and chargeback prevention, among others.