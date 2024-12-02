IPification one-click mobile authentication launches in France

Service providers in the country can now implement these solutions into their mobile apps to increase their security and improve the user experience.

IPification helps any mobile app developer, whether the sector is banking, fintech, entertainment, mCommerce, gaming, or anything else, streamline their onboarding process by implementing seamless yet bank-grade secure mobile authentication. The flagship IPification one-click mobile authentication, user verification and fraud prevention solutions currently have a coverage of over 2.5 billion subscribers in over 20 markets.

By verifying the device, SIM & phone number via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval and fraud prevention solutions for mobile applications. IPification tools are used by telco, technology, payment, and OTT companies including ABA Bank, GBG, T-Mobile Montenegro, 3HongKong, Axiata Digital, Swisscom, Indosat Ooredoo.