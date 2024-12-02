iPhone X replaces Touch ID with Face ID

Face ID uses advanced 3-D depth perception to scan the users face. This process is designed to capture more data points and works faster than Apples Touch ID system, which scans fingerprints. Biometrics has started to gain ground among users, as passwords and PIN numbers can be copied, stolen, guessed or shared easily.

Nevertheless, according to CNBC, such security measures may not prove popular with consumers. A recently released report form Paysafe revealed that 40% of consumers believe biometric solutions such as Face ID are too risky and unknown for them to use right now. Furthermore, 24% were not that happy about using biometrics but expect merchants will eventually force them to do so, and only 15% in the survey believed everyone could be using biometrics in 2 to 3 years.

However, Face ID could change the culture around biometrics and encourage more adoption of the technology, the online publication continues.