iovation, Ping Identity to boost customer identity and access management

iovations ClearKey device-based authentication and FraudForce solutions integrate with PingFederate, a federation server that provides single sign-on and API security for provisioning customer identity and access management. ClearKey works in conjunction with PingFederate to provide contextual, adaptive and risk-aware insights.

The combined solution enables PingFederate to detect unauthorised access and prevent account takeover attempts by dynamically providing choices for multi-factor authentication while enhancing the consumer authentication experience.

iovation provides online businesses and their global end users with device-based authentication and mobile security solutions for fraud and risk prevention. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.

Ping Identity is a software development company offering identity management, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on tools for its clients.