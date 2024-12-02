iovation launches updated fraud management solution

The iovation mobile software development kit (SDK) leverages the device behavior database to determine the trustworthiness of transactions conducted from iOS or Android phones and tablets.

New features of the iovation Mobile SDK include: identifying jailbroken iOS or rooted Android devices (jailbroken and rooted devices are more often the source of risky transactions), capturing location through IP address, network-based information and GPS data, detecting transactions that are originating from virtual machines or emulators, discovering mismatches between operating system versions and handsets/tablets, and determining if a mobile device has already authenticated for an app so it doesn’t have to re-authenticate.

The iovation Mobile Fraud Trends and Impact Report reveals that 0.41% of transactions on mobile websites and 0.32% of transactions coming from mobile apps were considered high risk on Android devices. On iOS devices, iovation reported 0.28% of transactions on mobile websites and 0.08% of mobile app transactions were considered high risk.

iovation protects online businesses and their users against fraud and abuse through a combination of device identification, shared device reputation and risk evaluation. More than 3,000 fraud managers representing global retail, financial services, insurance, social network, gaming and other companies leverage iovation’s database of internet devices and the relationships between them to determine the level of risk associated with online transactions. By using iovation’s device, businesses can determine whether any device has been or is likely to be a source of fraudulent transactions.