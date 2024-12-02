iovation launches passwordless security for consumers

The device authentication service eliminates friction by allowing consumers with ‘known devices’ to bypass passwords and access relatively low-risk but still confidential sections of their online accounts -- like account balances, shopping records and activity histories. iovations device authentication can also trigger ‘step-up’ authentications like one-time passwords for higher risk actions like user and account changes, money transfers, or purchases.

iovations authentication service incorporates ‘fuzzy logic’ algorithms that accommodate updates and minor changes -- like fonts or colors that are added by new apps, or normal updates of browser or firmware versions -- to maintain accuracy even as devices evolve.

iovation protects online businesses and their end users against fraud and abuse, and identifies trustworthy customers through a combination of advanced device identification, shared device reputation, device-based authentication and real-time risk evaluation.