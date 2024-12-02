iovation introduces online fraud search and reporting capabilities

This new service enables clients to log into a central location to view iovation’s threat indicators alongside their own transactional data, quickly search this data across a broad range of parameters. This centralized intelligence allows for better pattern and anomaly recognition by fraud analysts, ensuring more effective detection.

iovation protects online businesses and their end users against fraud and abuse, and identifies trustworthy customers through a combination of advanced device identification, shared device reputation, device-based authentication and real-time risk evaluation.