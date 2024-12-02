iovation appoints authentication expert as VP of global sales

Tom Pak has served in various executive sales and business development roles over the past two decades for publicly traded and privately held authentication, identity, security and financial services companies.

Tom Pak will help support the demand for iovation’s Customer Authentication which authenticates end users with zero friction independent of passwords. iovation Customer Authentication helps the financial organizations to prevent account takeover and minimize friction for users.

iovation is a provider of device intelligence for authentication and fraud prevention. For more information about iovation, please check the profile in the company database.