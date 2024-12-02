iovation acquires LaunchKey to boost security in authentication

The acquisition of LaunchKey brings together three technologies: LaunchKeys interactive multifactor authentication (MFA), iovations device-based authentication and iovations global fraud database.

The move also marks the launch of the new iovation LaunchKey MFA solution, a toolkit that offers an authentication method for every touchpoint in the customers journey, including online, mobile, call center and in-person.

The combination of LaunchKey MFA with iovations existing Customer Authentication service will create a SaaS-based, risk-aware, authentication suite. This suite provides precise recognition of whether or not a users device is known, how much it can be trusted, and what form of step-up authentication businesses require. Multiple MFA options can be selected, based on the range of external threats, such as bad ISPs, TOR browsers or VPNs, or device-centered risks like rooting, jailbreaking, emulating, or tampering.

