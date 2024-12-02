Ionic Security to deliver data protection technology with AWS

The combination of Ionic’s technology with AWS’s infrastructure will enable customers to select from Ionic’s offerings, with encryption keys stored in AWS CloudHSMs or via on-premises hardware security module (HSM) appliances, or a combination of the two, based on their business need.

AWS offers infrastructure security controls, including private networks creation, instance access control, identity and access management, as well as authentication management. Ionic’s High-Assurance Global Data Protection and Control Platform enforces granular access controls on applications and data throughout its lifecycle.

Through this collaboration, the companies will deliver these hybrid services to regulated commercial and government clients around the world.

Ionic Security is a company focused on protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the cloud or on mobile devices.