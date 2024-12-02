ION launches Wallstreet Suite solution





The solution is developed to handle the treasury needs of complex organisations, central banks, and government agencies, including high volumes of payment and sophisticated risk management. Moreover, the Wallstreet Suite provides global visibility to cash, liquidity, and exposures, while also delivering insight across the Office of the CFO, enabling organisations to reach their finance transformation vision.









How was the solution developed?

ION’s objective when designing the new solution was to allow finance teams to achieve more through automation and exception management, enabling them to scale operations and offer increased visibility to the finance organisation. To have a better understanding of the sector’s needs, the company gathered research through its day-in-the-life program, customer interviews, implementations, and feedback from treasury advisory firms.



Through this, ION Treasury concluded that processes were suboptimal, lacking automation and visibility, while also needing a tighter integration between operational payments and treasury.





More about Wallstreet Suite

To minimise the issues, ION Treasury aimed to reimagine the treasury process, improve data management and technology, and reengineer the Wallstreet Suite solution. Using an exception-based approach, the solution employs visual design elements to inform users of processing errors or required actions. Wallstreet Suite simplifies the gathering of data from external sources, before displaying new information in real-time across all process areas to ensure complete alignment.



ION also introduces a payment hub into the Wallstreet Suite solution, which creates a link between payment and treasury operations. The payment hub’s features include support for high volumes, centralisation of bank messaging and connectivity, and delivery of payment services, such as sanction screening and fraud detection globally. By connecting the end-to-end process, operating costs are reduced through optimising working capital decisions and managing in-house banking services.



With a modular, service-oriented architecture, Wallstreet Suite allows components to be upgraded as required on a low-risk basis, enabling customers to access improvements and innovations at speed and reduced cost. Moreover, it facilitates faster implementation, inexpensive, simplified upgrades, and increased integration capabilities with other platforms.





About ION