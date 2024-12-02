Invstr to add crypto trading option





Invstr has partnered up with Vast Bank and will use the Coinbase exchange platform to handle trading. Invstr users in all 50 states are now able to buy and sell Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) with their app accounts. Minimum transactions are USD 5.00 to start.

Vast Bank will serve as the digital custodian for Invstr. This means that all digital funds will be looked after in a regulated US bank to maximise security. Coinbase is joining up to add liquidity and expertise from one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the US market.

The Invstr team recently raised USD 20 million in a Series A round and crossed the one million user mark.