















Per the information in the press release, the partnership is set to provide access to individuals from nearly 170 countries to leverage secure chipped identity documents to safeguard their accounts in sign-up, recovery, and creation of verifiable credentials. As of the announcement, Inverid joined a network of technology partners that create integrations with DaVinci via the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program.By making the ReadID connector available, DaVinci’s users are set to be able to orchestrate enhanced customer experience and security via drag-and-drop integration of document chip verification in user journeys across several applications and ecosystems. Considering that document verification is part of a remote identity authorisation onboarding process that merges detailed background checks and data sources with optical document inspections, deepfakes and voice cloning present a significant challenge for individuals, as well as companies that intend to safeguard them against fraudulent account creation and account takeover.

More information on the announcement

By scanning chipped identity documents, users are set to receive a fully automated process that results in increased security and protects individuals from being attacked. The current move allows biometric document scans to be integrated into account recovery and onboarding, which reinforces cryptographically secure authentication with a variable secure recovery process.



According to Inverid’s officials, by collaborating with Ping Identity, the two companies focus on enabling customers and partners to build document verification flows that are user-friendly and secure. Additionally, representatives from Ping Identity highlighted that their company is committed to expanding its technology partner ecosystem to provide enhanced customer experiences. The alliance with Inverid utilises DaVinci’s simplified orchestration to ensure dynamic user experiences for every stage of the user journey.





About Inverid

Being a participant in the identity verification market, Inverid leverages biometric identity documents and smartphones to enhance and safeguard the authorisation process. The company delivers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that work towards supporting companies securely establish customers’ identities remotely to mitigate fraud. Through its ReadID technology, Inverid serves organisations providing financial services, digital signatures, and identity wallets, among others.



In addition, Inverid was one of the first companies to provide NFC-based identity verification on smartphones in 2014, as well as to deliver on iOS in 2019. Currently, the company has offices in Spain, and the UK, being headquartered in the Netherlands. Inverid’s customers are located across Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.