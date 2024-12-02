Internet users warned of fake Amazon emails

The fake messages, from ‘service@amazon.co.uk, appears like an automatic customer email notification and claim recipients have made an order online. The emails try to dupe unsuspecting victims into clicking on a link and giving their bank card details.

The emails state that if recipients have not authorised the transaction, they can click on the help centre link to receive a full refund. The link leads to an authentic-looking website, which asks victims to confirm their name, address, and bank card information.

One victim had GBP 750 stolen from his account after entering his Nationwide banking details.

Amazon claims that suspicious emails will often contain links to websites that look like Amazon.co.uk, but are not the official company.