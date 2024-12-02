Internet users do not believe cyber-threats to be real

According a research carried out by B2B International and Kaspersky Lab, even people who accept that cyber-threats are real are not always convinced they need protection against these threats. Only 22% of respondents believed they can be targeted by cybercriminals.

Findings reveal that almost a third (32%) of users are not worried that their online accounts could be compromised, or are even oblivious to this risk. Many people feel that financial losses resulting from cyber-attacks are extremely unlikely - 42% of respondents are unaware of or not worried about the possibility of such losses.

The report unveils that 21% of respondents who have had malware on their devices have incurred losses as a result of the incident. According to the results of the survey, 20% of respondents are unaware that using public Wi-Fi networks is risky because data sent over such networks can be intercepted by cybercriminals. 27% of users are aware of this threat but do not believe they need to worry about it. At the same time, 55% of respondents use public networks, 12% enter their credentials on websites and 6% make online payments while connected to a public network.