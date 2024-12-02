Internet users display ignorance of online security

The study was conducted among 24,000 participants from 24 countries and the results show that 70% want the ‘dark net’ shut down, which rests on the assumption that these people actually know what the ‘dark net’ is.

A dark net hostility was detected in Indonesia, India and Mexico, with 80% saying it should be eliminated and 72% of respondents from US and Australia think alike.

At the same time, an average of more than 26% of users do not trust their governments at all over monitoring their communications without their knowledge. Only 9% of respondents said they trust their governments completely. The citizens that most trust their governments were in Tunisia, at 27% and Pakistan, at 21%. South Korea, Germany, Hong Kong and Japan recorded more than 40% of respondents opposing national security agency access to their communications.

The survey also demonstrates that most respondents do not understand that unbreakable encryption protects things like their online banking and shopping, as well as protecting criminals. On average, 60% of US users and 63% of the total sample consider companies should not develop technologies that protect law enforcement from accessing the content of a users online data. Regarding access to citizens data, the survey says 70% of users think agencies should have access to citizens content and 30% disagreed.