International Payment Solutions launches solution for false chargebacks

The company has introduced new solutions to facilitate payment processes for rapid business growth. IPS is dedicated to supporting businesses at all stages through a variety of financial services to ensure efficiency in transaction processing.

According to the press release, a challenge is the existence of fraudsters who are always on the net searching for flaws to breach security. As a part of fraudulent activities, these fraudsters develop technological systems to order services online and then issue chargebacks claiming that their transaction was fraudulent. This is a significant challenge that can negatively impact brand equity and cause economic losses, the company says.

As a result, IPS has developed a system to eliminate these fraudulent acts by implementing tools for the identification and prevention of fraud. With its chargeback prevention system, IPS is initiating standard auditing of payment systems, creating augmented security solutions, implementing customer validation services, and checking shopper history and other elements to ensure a payment system that will provide customers with a seamless transaction experience.







