International cybercriminal group taken down in Romania and France

The cybercrime network is suspected of electronic payment crimes including intrusions into international non-cash payment systems (through malware attacks), illegal worldwide financial transactions and money transfers, card data compromising (via skimming attacks), money laundering and drug trafficking.

Members of this criminal network were using malware dubbed RAT (Remote Access Tool) with key logger functionality in order to take over and gain access to computers used by money transfer services all over Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Norway, UK). Losses incurred by the criminals’ activities account for at least EUR 2 million.