Intercede introduces two-factor mobile biometric authentication solution

The solution is based on Intercede’s MyID platform which is currently used by several government agencies (aerospace and defense) and the banking sector to secure access to sensitive data. The solution also integrates PKI based authentication and encryption to provide military grade security for business and consumer applications.

RapID establishes trusted relationships between end users and service providers using applications that process sensitive data or are transaction based. RapID can be integrated in both new and existing mobile applications via API calls.

One the solution is integrated, users are prompted to conduct an initial identification and verification process by the service provider. Once the user is successfully verified, a unique digital credential is issued to the user’s smartphone.

The solution ensures that no other user can access the application account without having access to both the correct device and the relevant PIN or fingerprint.