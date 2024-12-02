Intercede and Intel eliminate passwords in the workplace

Intercede software, running on the 6th Gen Intel Core vPro processor, works in combination with Intercede’s MyID credentials management solution to replace password-based access control for networks, applications and services with hardware-backed protection.

Enterprise customers will now have the ability to utilize Intercede’s MyID solution to issue and manage the credentials lifecycle. MyID was the first electronic personalization system to achieve FIPS 201 compliance in the US and an established choice for national governments and major companies in the aerospace and defense sector entrusted with protecting some of the world’s most sensitive data.

For a credential to be trusted it needs to be managed, an organization needs to know that the right people have been issued the correct credentials, this is what MyID provides.

Intercede is a software and service company specializing in identity, credential management and secure mobility. Its solutions create a foundation of trust between connected people, devices and apps and combine expertise with innovation to provide world-class cybersecurity.