Interactions releases Voice Biometrics service

Whether customers are in-store, online or on their mobile device, Interactions self-service solutions can help guide them, answer questions and complete transactions. The self-service solutions can provide details on promotions and special offers and intake and process orders and payments.

Voice Biometrics leverages multi-factor authentication and can adapt to the customer’s biometric signature. The service integrates with Intelligent Virtual Assistant, and can verify a customer’s identity or identify a speaker from a known group of people using the unique characteristics of each human voice, providing a secure authentication layer for account access.