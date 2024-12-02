Interact builds tokenization system to bring Apple Pay to Canada

This has been the cornerstone of Apple Pay’s security, and a possible sticking point with Canada-basesd banks, which rely on Interac’s chip and pin technology to secure debit payments.

On the IBM Cloud, Interac TSP will be able to handle a greater volume of financial data and not be limited by storage.

The combined solution helped enable Interac on Apple Pay, which allows customers with Interac debit cards issued by Canada’s banks to add their cards to Apple Pay on eligible devices.

Apple announced the support from several Canadian banks, including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Canadian Tire Financial and ATB Financial.