Interac acquires SecureKey





SecureKey is a digital ID and authentication provider that works with governments, financial institutions, and businesses to simplify consumer access to online services and applications.

This acquisition of the SecureKey Canadian business contracts and exclusive licence in Canada of its intellectual property is the latest investment by Interac to bring together different digital identification and authentication capabilities in the market. To meet the needs of Canadians, Interac is building a network that will help citizens securely share and verify their identity information digitally. Interac will assume SecureKey existing digital ID services and leverage its operations, technology, and ongoing innovation capabilities to accelerate secure online service delivery and enable the Canadian digital economy, while ensuring privacy and fraud protections are in place.

By combining Interac market reach, innovative capabilities, and brand trust with the history of SecureKey delivery of digital ID verification and authentication solutions, the two organisations are fulfilling a shared vision for a national, standards-based digital ID platform.