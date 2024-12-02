Intellinx introduces check fraud solution

The system tracks multiple indicators of suspicious activity across customer, account and check data and combines this information with internal and external user activity collected using Intellinx’s technology.

According to a recent study, almost 90% of financial professionals claimed to have experienced check fraud, and 82% of respondents reported that checks were the primary target for fraud according to the 2014 Payments Fraud and Control survey. An increase in mobile deposits and e-banking is making financial institutions more vulnerable. American Banker reported that 10% of people who used their cellphones to make a deposit had it returned to the originating institution due to fraud.

