Intellicheck Mobilisa issues US patent for biometric authentication

The patent has sweeping implications because it covers the process of the biometric fingerprint technology that assures compliance with The Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS-201).

Compliance with this standard requires the ability to verify that the person presenting the identity card is the cards owner. Fingerprint biometrics accomplishes this by matching the rightful card owners fingerprints, encrypted and stored on the cards smart chip, with the actual fingerprints of the person presenting the card.

Once the user is verified as the owner of the card, a query is sent to a data source ensuring that the card is not suspended, stolen, lost, or otherwise inactive and may indicate whether the presenter has the required permissions to enter a specific facility. This also means fakes and forgeries cannot escape comparing and matching embedded and live fingerprint data.

The companys products scan, authenticate and analyze components of identity documents including driver licenses, military identification cards and other government forms of identification containing magnetic stripe, barcode and smart chip information.

Intellicheck Mobilisa is a company engaged in threat identification, identity authentication, verification and validation systems.