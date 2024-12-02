Intellicheck launches Retail ID mobile

The product provides retailers with a mobile platform capability to prevent a variety of fraudulent retail transactions.

Intellicheck holds 25 patents, with nine patents pending, pertaining to threat identification and

identification technology. The company’s identity authentication and validation solutions support customers in the retail, hospitality, national defense, law enforcement, and financial markets.

Intellicheck’s products scan, authenticate and analyze components of identity documents including driver licenses, military identification cards and other government forms of identification containing magnetic stripe, barcode and smart chip information. Once extracted from the identity card, the information can be used to provide security throughout these markets.