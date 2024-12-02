Intellicheck, Ipsidy collaborate to offer account takeover fraud prevention solution

According to the press release, under the new agreement, the companies can offer expanded authentication with greater than 99% accuracy for any person-not-present transaction, whether on the web or in a mobile application. By combining Intellicheck’s remote ID authentication with Ipsidy’s facial liveness and biometric matching services, clients will confidently know whether or not the person they are remotely dealing with is who they say they are.

Intellicheck is a company focused on delivering proven, real-time identification authentication and age verification technology solutions for in-store, online, and mobile environments. The company is the provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform and a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions.

On the other hand, Intellicheck’s real-time authentication technology solutions protect many of the nation’s top financial services companies as well as credit card issuers, payment providers, more than 23,000 retail locations, restaurants, automotive dealers, health care providers, law enforcement agencies, and members of the US military.