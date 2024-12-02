Intellect launches Magic Aadhaar, an AI-powered Aadhaar processing solution





Regulatory bodies and Hon’ble Supreme Court have issued a directive on usage and storage of copies of Aadhaar Cards while processing any onboarding or servicing process flow. To ensure that the companies are compliant with the guidelines/directives issued, Intellect has come up with a solution that builds AI solution for automatic classification, extraction, and masking of Aadhaar number from Aadhaar card and other document sources like application forms, service requests etc.

Magic Aadhaar assess the quality of input documents and classify it through contextual identification of Aadhaar number from various document type not limited to Aadhaar card. It further extracts relevant information from Aadhaar in a JSON or CSV format; validate the Aadhaar details with external UIDAI Authentication API and/or within the document set for integrity checks. Finally, it does full or partial masking of the Aadhaar number, as needed for compliance, and integrate structured output to target systems.