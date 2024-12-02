Intel Security integrates True Key extension with Windows Hello

Windows 10 customers can enable the new True Key app extension integrated with Windows Hello on Microsoft Edge to unlock their online accounts. Users can download the True Key Microsoft Edge extension, connect their True Key app profile and enjoy Windows Hello secure authentication factors.

By providing built-in multi-factor protection, the True Key app allows users to boost their online security by retiring their bad password habits, and start creating strong passwords for all their online accounts.

Intel is also supporting an education campaign to on a new education campaign to promote awareness and adoption of two-factor authentication in collaboration with TeleSign.