Intel Security adopts biometric authentication services

The cross-device security services extend unlimited cross-device protection beyond the McAfee LiveSafe service to McAfee AntiVirus Plus, McAfee Internet Security, and McAfee Total Protection. The new services are designed to help consumers better secure their devices and personal data, regardless of where they are, what device they use or where they store their personal data.

The products safeguard users against online threats, deliver device-specific protection in case of loss or theft, and help secure the identities of users across their devices. The security services also offer a range of new capabilities, including cross device security; new scan, discover and protect technology; sign-In without using passwords, improved mobile protection, new wearable security, and access to the next generation of browsing protection via McAfee WebAdvisor.

Additionally, Intel Security’s True Key allows consumers to log into mobile apps, websites, and devices using a combination of factors such as their face, fingerprint or devices.