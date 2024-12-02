Intel plans to sell its antivirus software

Intel bought McAfee in 2010 intending to embed its cybersecurity functionality onto chips, promising the ability to detect threats at a deeper level. Under this plan, device manufacturers would still have to decide to activate this option

Private equity buyers are increasingly interested in cyber security companies, anticipating strong cash flow as corporate customers become increasingly worried about protecting their business from cyber attacks.

A group of private equity companies might club together to buy Intel Security if it is sold for the same price or higher than the USD 7.7 billion Intel paid for it.