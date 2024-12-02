Intel joins FIDO Alliance board of directors

FIDO members commit to share technology and collaborate with one another to develop open specifications for universal strong authentication that enable FIDO-compliant technologies to be interoperable, more secure, private, and easier-to-use than passwords. Intel is committed to eliminating the need for passwords by supporting the adoption of emerging authentication technologies across all devices and platforms. Intel, and its Intel Security division, will work with the FIDO Alliance to help create simpler, stronger multi-factor authentication solutions to help safeguard personal information and identities.

The FIDO Alliance has nearly 200 members, including blue-chip technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Nok Nok Labs, Qualcomm, ARM, and Samsung.

Intel Security is focused on developing security solutions and services that protect systems, networks, and mobile devices for business and personal use around the world.