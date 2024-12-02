Intel and McAfee plan to replace passwords with biometric authentication

McAfee is owned by Intel, and the chip maker is building smartphone, tablet and PC technology that takes advantage of the security software. Intel has also worked on biometric technology for wearable devices like SMS Audio’s BioSport In-Ear Headphones, which can measure a person’s heart rate.

Intel Security is focused on developing proactive, proven security solutions and services that protect systems, networks, and mobile devices for business and personal use around the world.

In recent news, McAfee and Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the war against cybercrime.