Intel and Fortinet launch programs to address cyber workforce

Security companies try constantly to address shortages in the workforce and information-sharing activities, in order to battle cybercrime in an era where ransomware attacks are frequent.

Intel called in a report on 22 March for more sharing of threat intelligence among security companies that are currently prevented by corporate policy from releasing data about attacks. Independently, Fortinet announced at the same date, a Network Security Academy to address an estimated 200,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the US.

Fortinet said it will provide equipment and know-how to universities around the world to train students for jobs in the cybersecurity industry. Seven universities have joined the network, and an additional 20 are expected in the next quarter, according to the company.

Fortinet, Intel, Palo Alto Networks and Symantec founded the Cyber Threat Alliance in 2014.