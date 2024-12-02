Intel acquires PasswordBox for authentication solution

As a result of this acquisition, PasswordBox will become a part of the Safe Identity organization within Intel. The Safe Identity organization delivers solutions that reduce the pain of passwords and strengthen security.

According to a recent report by consulting company Deloitte, more than 90% of user-generated passwords are vulnerable to hacking, citing that the 10,000 most common passwords could access close to 98% of all accounts. Also, Experian reveals that, for 2013, the average user had 26 password-protected online accounts but used only five different passwords. In fact, nearly 37% of users have asked for assistance on their username or password for at least one website per month.

Intel Security is focused on developing security solutions and services that protect systems, networks, and mobile devices for business and personal use around the world.

PasswordBox is a life manager that logs you in to your favorite websites and applications without having to type in, or even memorize, your passwords. PasswordBox helps the customer create encrypted notes while keeping track of his credit cards, passports and other sensitive personal data in his digital wallet.