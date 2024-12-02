



Baobab supports small and medium-sized businesses in managing cyber risks by combining insurance and software solutions. The platform provides real-time insights into individual risk management and recommendations to help organisations reduce their exposure to cyber-attacks. The cyber security technology startup researches the application of novel algorithms to support small and medium-sized businesses in managing cyber risks by offering insurance and cyber-security.













The platform provides real-time risk management insights and recommendations to help organisations identify, assess and reduce their exposure to cyber-attacks. With the implementation of this technology project, a solution will be created that maps cyber security measures holistically and company-specifically. The differentiated and rapid assessment of corporate cyber risks using AI results in approaches to reducing individual cyber threats and providing access to failsafe solutions.

