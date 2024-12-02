Instapay, Onfido team up for secure onboarding

The reason behind this partnership is to help onboard customers into their e-wallet product via a seamless process. This partnership will enable customers to sign up by simply uploading a selfie and photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) to Onfido’s AI-powered ID verification service. Thus, users are allowed to complete the entire onboarding process digitally, in just a few clicks.

In addition, the company uses AI to verify any photo ID and then compares it with the person’s facial biometrics, which means that businesses no longer need to compromise on customer experience, conversion, privacy or security.