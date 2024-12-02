Instabill joins the Comodo PCI program

The Comodo Painless PCI program makes it easier for merchants to become PCI DSS 3.0 compliant and protected, and helps create new revenue streams.

Instabill will be leveraging the capabilities of Comodo’s Painless PCI program to provide the security and supporting services that enable their own merchants to achieve the proper security environments.

Members can leverage Comodo’s security solutions to offer additional products and services at affordable discounts. These include penetration testing, SSL encryption, malware scanning, PCI scanning, secure DNS, e-mail security, endpoint security, back-up breach coverage and merchant live PC support.

Instabill provides merchant services that help ecommerce businesses expand their online presence.

The Comodo organization is a global developer of cyber security solutions, founded on the belief that every single digital transaction deserves and requires a unique layer of trust and security.