Insightly to bring new security features for SMEs

The Advanced Permissions feature, along with several other new security features, responds to market demand for greater protections for the sensitive information stored in CRMs, including SOC 2 compliance, a Recycle Bin feature to restore accidental data loss, and the ability to track user updates in sales opportunities.

Insightly’s Advanced Permissions feature, available on professional and enterprise subscription plans, creates layers of permissions based on the level of user so the right people can get to the right records without compromising data security. This limits the opportunities for human error and outside cyber attacks.

Insightly is a multinational computer technology company developing cloud-based CRM and project management tools for SMEs.