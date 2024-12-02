INSIDE Secures MatrixHCE available for mobile wallet applications

MatrixHCE is a software solution created to protect sensitive data on mobile devices and to allow mobile phones to be used as payment cards (credit, debit or prepaid) in the retail environment, supporting key features such as transaction logging, receipts, biometric authentication and token processing.

Banks that choose to partner with INSIDE Secure benefit from a streamlined engagement and deployment process, a SDK to meet wide range of issuer needs, pre-approved and integrated with Visa token servers and support for other payment networks.

INSIDE Secure provides software security solutions for mobile and connected devices, designing, developing and selling security systems in order to protect transactions, content, and communication.