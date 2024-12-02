INSIDE Secure launches USB solution for FIDO standard

The MicroXsafe 6003 provides security to address the growth in data breaches while lowering the bill of materials (BOM) when compared to traditional solutions that require both a smart card and USB chip architecture.

The need for strong authentication has never been greater as the average cost of a single data breach in the United States has sky rocketed to USD 3.8 million. The cost to an enterprise of each individual lost or stolen record also increased to USD 154 according to a 2015 Ponemon Institute report.

INSIDE Secure provides comprehensive embedded security solutions. Unmatched security expertise combined with a comprehensive range of IP, semiconductors, software and associated services gives INSIDE Secure customers a single source for advanced solutions and investment protection.